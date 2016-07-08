Olympics-Korea's injured vault champion Yang ends Rio bid- report

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
SEOUL, July 8 London Olympics vault champion Yang Hak-seon has ended his bid to make South Korea's team for the Rio Games after failing to recover from a torn Achilles, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.
The 2011 and 2013 world champion, dubbed 'God of Vault' in Korea, had surgery in late March after suffering the injury during training but had been undergoing intensive rehab in the hope of claiming a place on Korea's five-man team.
The Korean Gymnastics Association gave him every chance to recover, even scheduling three additional trials this month to increase his chances, but on Friday the KGA said Rio was too soon and that he needed more time to get back to full health.
"Yang's current condition is not good enough to perform professional techniques. He is recovering but for him to come back to his normal condition some more period of treatment is needed," Yonhap quoted the KGA as saying.
"We have been notified that from a long-term perspective Yang has decided not to participate in the upcoming trials." (Reporting by Nataly Pak, writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.