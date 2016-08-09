UPDATE 1-Olympics-Handball-Court floor replaced overnight to reinforce it

(Updates with reason for new floor being laid)

By Karolos Grohmann

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Olympics organisers rushed to replace the entire floor of the handball court overnight to reinforce it after only three days of matches, they said on Tuesday.

Workers laid a new flooring after seveal teams complained about the quality of the coating.

Work took place throughout the night to get the court ready for action on Tuesday for the group matches that kicked off early in the morning.

"We replaced the flooring of the handball venue through the night with a new, reinforced one and we are happy with it," said Games spokesman Mario Andrada.

Games organisers have struggled to complete venues in time for the competitions, having run out of cash in the past years due to the country's worst recession in decades. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Neil Robinson and Bill Rigby)