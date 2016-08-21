UPDATE 2-Olympics-Handball-Delighted Denmark beat French champions to win first gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
By Alexandra Ulmer
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 A delighted Denmark won their first gold medal in men's handball on Sunday, overcoming the defending French champions to win 28-26 in a thrilling Olympic final.
The score was tight throughout the game at Rio's Future Arena, where a mostly France-leaning crowd chanted for their "Bleus", but the Danes managed to pull ahead, in part thanks to brilliant saves by 2.01 metre-tall keeper Niklas Landin.
When the breakneck game was finally over, the Danish team poured onto the court hugging, high-fiving, and clasping their hands on their heads in disbelief.
"It was just perfect to finish it off like this," said Denmark's Mads Christiansen, gold medal hanging around his neck after the game, adding it was especially sweet to beat the defending champions.
For the French, who won gold in London 2012 and Beijing 2008, defeat to the Danish underdogs was bitter. It came a day after the French women also lost the final, settling for silver against Russia.
Earlier on Sunday, Germany's men's team overcame Poland 31-25 to win bronze. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.