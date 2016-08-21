版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 22日 星期一 02:31 BJT

Olympics-Handball-Delighted Denmark beat French champions to win first gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 A delighted Denmark won their first gold medal in men's handball on Sunday, overcoming the defending French champions to win 28-26 in a thrilling Olympic final. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Alison Williams)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐