Rio court says no date set for hearing of former IOC official, Hickey

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 23 A court in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday said that no date has been set for a hearing for Patrick Hickey, the former top European official at the International Olympic Committee, after his arrest last week on accusations that he took part in illegal ticket sales for the Games.
Hickey, a 71-year-old Irishman, is in a maximum-security Rio prison following a police raid last week at his hotel on suspicion he participated in an illegal price-gouging plot for tickets to the Olympics, which ended in Rio on Sunday.
Some media had previously reported that Hickey would face a judge on Tuesday but the Rio court said that no hearing as yet has been scheduled. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga-Gayer; Writing by Paulo Prada; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.