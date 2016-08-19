版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 22:48 BJT

Europe's top Olympic official taken to maximum security prison

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 Europe's top Olympic official, Ireland's Pat Hickey, has had an appeal for bail denied by a Brazilian judge and has been taken to Bangu maximum security prison in Rio de Janeiro.

Police arrested Hickey in a dawn raid on his hotel on Wednesday, in connection with an investigation into the illegal resale of Olympics tickets.

The 71-year-old was admitted to Samaritano hospital for chest pain after his arrest, but released the next day into custody. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)

