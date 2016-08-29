Olympics-Brazil court orders temporary release of jailed former IOC exec

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 29 A Rio de Janeiro court on Monday ordered the release of the jailed former top European member of the International Olympic Committee, Patrick Hickey, pending further investigation into charges that he took part in a ring to illegally sell tickets.
After a request by lawyers for Hickey, who was also the head of the Olympic Council of Ireland, the court said the 71-year-old Irishman could leave the maximum security prison where he has been detained since his arrest Aug. 10.
Hickey must surrender his passport, the court said, and remain in Brazil until the investigation into the alleged ticket scheme is completed. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Paulo Prada; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.