HIGHLIGHTS-Olympics-Day seven at the Rio Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Latest news from the seventh day of competition at the Rio Olympics on Friday (times GMT):

0159 PHELPS DISMISSED TOKYO GAMES RETURN - JOSEPH SCHOOLING

"He said, 'Good job, that was a great race'. I told him, 'Four more years?' and he said, 'No way.' If he changes his mind, that would be fun. I like racing Michael (Phelps)," Schooling said when asked what Phelps told him after the Singaporean took the men's 100 metres butterfly gold.

0156 AMERICAN CARTER CLINCHES WOMEN'S SHOT PUT GOLD

Michelle Carter of the United States took gold in the women's shot put event. New Zealand's Valerie Adams claimed the silver medal while Anita Marton of Hungary took the bronze.

0149 ERVIN WINS GOLD IN 50M FREESTYLE

Anthony Ervin of the United States reclaimed the mantle of fastest man in the water by taking the 50 metres freestyle gold medal 16 years after he first won it.

France's Florent Manaudou, the defending champion, finished second and just 0.01 seconds behind the 35-year-old veteran, who won in 21.40 seconds. Nathan Adrian of the United States took the bronze.

0147 MAYA DIRADO OF THE U.S. ENDS CAREER ON A HIGH AS SHE HEADS INTO MANAGEMENT

"They've actually been so supportive of my Olympic quest. I've gotten so many emails from people all over the country that work for McKinsey - just so encouraging and I'm so excited to be able to join them," she said after winning the women's 200 metres backstroke event.

"They've already let me defer for long enough and I think to go out with a high will be the perfect way to end my swimming career."

0128 LEDECKY SMASHES RECORD IN 800M, TAKES FREESTYLE TREBLE

Katie Ledecky of the United States destroyed the field in the 800 metres freestyle and broke the world record to complete a rare Olympic swimming treble.

Ledecky led from the start to clock eight minutes, 4.79 seconds, beating her previous mark of 8:06.68 set in Austin, Texas in January. Britain's Jazz Carlin won her second silver medal in 8:16.17, and Boglarka Kapas of Hungary took the bronze.

0113 SCHOOLING WINS FIRST GOLD FOR SINGAPORE

Joseph Schooling won the men's 100 metres butterfly final to secure Singapore's first Olympic gold medal and deny Michael Phelps a 23rd in the last individual race of the American's extraordinary career.

Phelps finished second in a three-way dead heat with two of his greatest rivals -- South Africa's Chad Le Clos and Hungary's Laszlo Cseh.

0104 DIRADO OF U.S. WINS WOMEN'S 200M BACKSTROKE

Maya DiRado of the United States won the women's 200 metres backstroke, reeling in Hungary's Katinka Hosszu in the closing metres to deny her a fourth gold medal of the Rio Olympics. Canada's Hilary Caldwell won bronze.

0039 SPAIN'S NADAL AND LOPEZ WIN MEN'S DOUBLES GOLD

Rafa Nadal and Marc Lopez of Spain won the Olympic men's doubles tennis title, beating Romania's Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau to secure their country's third gold medal of the Games.

Nadal and Lopez beat the Romanians 6-2 3-6 6-4, while American duo Steve Johnson and Jack Sock beat Canada's Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil to clinch bronze.

2357 IRAN'S ROSTAMI WINS MEN'S 85KG WEIGHTLIFTING GOLD

Kianoush Rostami broke his own world record to win gold in the men's 85kg weightlifting and clinch Iran's first medal of the Games. Rostami made 217kg with his final clean and jerk for a total of 396kg, beating his world record by one kilogram. Tian Tao of China clinched silver and Romania's Gabriel Sincraian took bronze.

2348 23 YEARS OF HARD WORK HAS PAID OFF, SAYS ANDEOL

"This is the most beautiful day of my life and I will never forget it. I was very emotional on the podium because I thought about a lot of moments I had been through," Emilie Andeol of France said after winning the women's +78kg category judo event.

"It has been 23 years that I have been doing judo and I have spent many years competing at the high level."

2300 VAN RIJSSELBERGHE CLINCHES FIRST RIO SAILING GOLD

The Netherlands's Dorian van Rijsselberghe clinched the first sailing gold medal, winning the men's RS:X boardsailing class on points before the regatta has finished, World Sailing, the sport's governing body, said.

With 23 points after 12 preliminary races, he sits 21 ahead of Britain's Nick Dempsey, who has clinched silver.

2252 RUSSIA WIN MEN'S TEAM FOIL GOLD

Russia defeated France 45-41 to win the gold medal in the fencing men's team foil event. The United States beat Italy to win the bronze medal.

2135 ARGENTINA'S DEL POTRO HOPING FOR MORE UPSETS

"I don't want to think about Rafa (Nadal) yet. He is going to be my next opponent and he will be the favourite to play the final," Del Potro, who eliminated world number one Novak Djokovic, said after he beat Spain's Roberto Bautista in the quarter-finals.

2130 RIO WILL NOT BE MICHAEL PHELPS'S LAST - RYAN LOCHTE

"He said he was going to retire after 2012 and I was the only person who said he was going to come back. I think he is going to come back again."

2126 CHINA WIN TRACK GOLD IN WOMEN'S TEAM SPRINT

Gong Jinjie and Zhong Tianshi claimed China's first ever Olympic track cycling gold medal when they won the women's team sprint title, beating Russia in the final. Germany beat Australia for the bronze.

2048 CHINESE WOMEN SET WORLD RECORD IN TRACK TEAM SPRINT

China sailed into the Olympic track cycling women's team sprint final with a world record. Gong Jinjie and Zhong Tianshi clocked 31.98 seconds, beating the record China set four years ago in London and making them favourites for gold against Russia.

2022 BRITAIN SET WORLD RECORD IN MEN'S TEAM PURSUIT

Britain set a new track cycling world record in men's team pursuit as they romped into the Olympic final.

The team of Bradley Wiggins, Ed Clancy, Steven Burke and Owain Doull roared round the velodrome to set a time of three minutes 50.57 seconds, beating their previous mark of 3:51.659 set at the London Olympics in 2012.

2005 SOUTH KOREA'S KU WINS MEN'S GOLD IN ARCHERY

Ku Bon-chan of South Korea outlasted Frenchman Jean-Charles Valladont in the final of the men's individual archery. American Brady Ellison won his second medal of the Games by defeating Dutchman Sjef Van den Berg in the bronze playoff.

1954 NORTH KOREA'S RIM JONG SIM WINS GOLD IN WEIGHTLIFTING

North Korea's Rim Jong Sim clinched the gold medal in the women's 75kg weightlifting event. Darya Naumava of Belarus claimed silver and Spain's Lidia Valentin Perez the bronze.

1952 WE LOST TO A BUNCH OF COWARDS, SAYS US KEEPER HOPE SOLO

"I'm very proud of this team. But I also think we played a bunch of cowards. The best team did not win today ... They didn't want to open the game," Solo said after the United States lost to Sweden in the women's Olympic soccer tournament.

1921 CANADA'S MACLENNAN WINS TRAMPOLINE GOLD

Canada's Rosannagh Maclennan became the first trampoline gymnast to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals. Britain's Bryony Page won Britain's first ever medal in the event when she picked up silver while world champion Li Dan of China took bronze.

1910 GERMANY RECLAIM DRESSAGE GOLD

Germany returned to the top of dressage with a team gold medal, relegating 2012 champions Britain to silver. The United States finished with bronze, their first medal since 2004 in dressage.

1907 CHINA'S WANG ZHEN WINS MEN'S 20KM WALK GOLD

Wang Zhen of China took the gold medal in the men's 20km walk. Compatriot Cai Zelin claimed silver and Dane Bird-Smith of Australia the bronze.

1845 U.S. KNOCKED OUT BY SWEDEN IN WOMEN'S SOCCER

Sweden knocked the United States out of the women's Olympic soccer tournament, recording one of the sport's biggest shocks by beating the holders 4-3 on penalties after the two sides drew 1-1 after extra time.

1843 YANG FAILS TO QUALIFY FOR 1,500M SWIMMING FINAL

China's world record holder Sun Yang failed to qualify for the final of the event. Sun was only 16th fastest overall with the top eight going through to Saturday's final.

Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri, the world champion, was fastest in 14 minutes 44.51 seconds. Sun's time was 15:01.97.

1811 JOHNSON-THOMPSON LEADS AFTER TWO EVENTS IN HEPTATHLON

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson cleared a British high jump record of 1.98 metres to lead the women's heptathlon after two events.

Defending champion Jessica Ennis-Hill clocked the fastest time in the 100m hurdles.

1804 MURRAY THROUGH TO SEMI-FINALS

Defending champion and men's second seed Andy Murray survived a marathon third set to beat American Steve Johnson 6-0 4-6 7-6(2) and move into the semi-finals of the tennis tournament.

1700 ORGANISERS SHUT POOL

Olympic organisers closed the diving pool and cancelled training sessions on Friday morning to treat the pool, which had turned green earlier this week, to try to restore the water to its original blue colour.

1553 LONDON CHAMPION ZIELINSKI FAILS DOPING TEST

London 2012 weightlifting champion Adrian Zielinski has tested positive for nandrolone and been sent home from the Rio Games, the Polish anti-doping agency said. Zielinski failed a test in Poland before the Olympics.

1450 AYANA BREAKS 10,000M WORLD RECORD TO WIN GOLD

Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana blew away her competition and broke the world record in the women's 10,000 metres to win gold. She clocked 29:17.45 minutes, breaking the 1993 record of 29:31.78 set by China's Wang Junxia.

World champion and London 2012 bronze medallist Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya won the silver, while defending Olympic champion Tirunesh Dibaba of Ethiopia came third.

1445 BRITAIN CLINCH GOLD IN MEN'S FOUR

Britain won a fifth consecutive gold medal in the men's four event, 1.83 seconds ahead of second-placed Australia at the Olympic rowing regatta. Italy won the bronze medal.

1422 RUDISHA SAYS HE IS CLOSE TO BEING BACK TO HIS BEST

"I'm in good form. There's no doubt about that and I think I'm very confident because I'm finding my power of finishing, the last 100 (metres). So I think I'm in a position to control (the races) again."

1413 GLOVER, STANNING DEFEND WOMEN'S PAIRS TITLE

Britain's Helen Glover and Heather Stanning stormed to a comfortable victory to win gold in the women's pair in the rowing regatta, extending their five-year unbeaten run. New Zealand won silver, while Denmark finished third.

1346 RUDISHA EASES TO WIN 800M HEATS

Defending Olympic champion David Rudisha of Kenya found some much-needed form as he won his 800m heat to qualify for the semi-finals.

1230 ATHLETICS GETS UNDERWAY

The men's discus qualifications kickstarted the athletics programme at the Rio Olympics. The finals of the women's 10,000 metres, men's 20km walk race and the women's shotput will be contested on Friday. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar and Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Andrew Hay)