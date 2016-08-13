HIGHLIGHTS-Olympics-Day eight at the Rio Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Latest news from the eighth day of competition at the Rio Olympics on Saturday (times GMT):

2011 JUSTIN ROSE REMAINS CAUTIOUS AFTER GOING TOP OF THE GOLF LEADER BOARD BY ONE STROKE AFTER THREE ROUNDS

"Today turned into a great score... I am not getting too far ahead of myself," the 2013 U.S. Open champion said after shooting a six-under par 65 to move to a total of 12-under 201.

"Obviously it is a nice position going into tomorrow but there is a lot of work to come out and play another great round of golf."

1957 ARGENTINA BEAT BRAZIL IN OVERTIME

Argentina beat Brazil 111-107 in double overtime in a pulsating clash to top Group B of the men's basketball tournament. Argentina scored a three-pointer with seconds left on the clock to tie the game at 85-85 in regular time.

1951 COMMUNICATION IS KEY FOR HANDBALL REFEREE TWINS CHARLOTTE AND JULIE BONAVENTURA

Julie and Charlotte Bonaventura became the first female pair to referee an Olympic handball finals four years ago.

"We have a very good understanding of the other one, even without speaking. We use eye contact and some hand signals and we know what the other person is trying to say, which is a big advantage," Julie said.

1943 HANCAROU WINS MEN'S TRAMPOLINE GYMNASTICS

Uladzislau Hancharou of Belarus won his country's second goal of the Rio Olympics, as he clinched gold in the men's trampoline gymnastics.

London 2012 Olympics gold medallist Dong Dong of China won silver, while Dong's compatriot and world champion Gao Lei won bronze.

1940 SAFAROVA AND STRYCOVA TRIUMPH IN ALL-CZECH BATTLE TO WIN BRONZE

Lucie Safarova and Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic beat compatriots and sixth seeds Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka 7-5 6-1 to win bronze in the women's doubles tennis tournament.

1905 KLISHINA, RUSSIA'S SOLE ATHLETICS COMPETITOR IN RIO SUSPENDED FROM THE GAMES -IAAF

Russia's sole track and field competitor at the Rio Olympics, Darya Klishina, has been suspended from the Games, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said, adding that her special eligibility status had been withdrawn.

The IAAF told Reuters the long jumper had taken her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and a ruling is expected on Sunday or Monday.

1901 ROSSETTI WINS MEN'S SKEET GOLD

Gabriele Rossetti of Italy beat Sweden's Marcus Svensson by one shot to win the men's skeet gold with a perfect 16 score. Abdullah Al-Rashidi, a Kuwaiti competing under the Olympic flag, won bronze.

1858 ANDY MURRAY ON HIS CHANCES OF DEFENDING HIS TENNIS TITLE

"Yeah, I am pumped about that (the final). Got to get a good rest now. I don't have any more commitments. So got to get some food in me and get a good recovery done," the British tennis player said.

1853 SINGAPORE WOMEN'S TABLE TENNIS TEAM DRAWS INSPIRATION FROM SWIMMER JOSEPH SCHOOLING

"I watched the race last night and we're all really inspired," Feng Tianwei said after coming back from 2-1 down to beat South Korea 3-2 in the women's table tennis team event.

"It gave us the motivation to win for the (fifth) game."

1830 GERMANY BEAT PORTUGAL TO MOVE INTO SEMI-FINAL

A clinical German side beat Portugal 4-0 to progress into the semi-final of the men's Olympic football tournament. Germany will face either Nigeria or Denmark in the final.

1750 KVITOVA WINS BRONZE IN WOMEN'S TENNIS

Women's 11th seed and twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic battled past seventh seed Madison Keys of the U.S. 7-5 2-6 6-2 to win the bronze medal in the women's Olympic tennis tournament.

1712 USAIN BOLT SHARES HIS THOUGHTS ON HIS 100M HEAT VICTORY

"It wasn't the best start. I felt kind of slow. I'm not used to running this early at any championship," the 100m defending champion said.

"Hopefully tomorrow I'll come out and I'll feel much better, much smoother."

1500 TISHCHENKO THROUGH TO HEAVYWEIGHT FINALS

Russian boxer Evgeny Tishchenko is through to the men's Olympic heavyweight boxing final after defeating Uzbek rival Rustam Tulaganov in a unanimous decision.

1644 MURRAY THROUGH TO TENNIS FINAL

Defending champion and men's number two seed Andy Murray of Britain made light work of Kei Nishikori of Japan, dispatching the fourth seed 6-1 6-4 to move into the final of the tennis tournament.

Murray will face either third-seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal or Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina.

1640 ETHIOPIA'S DIRO CONTEST 3000M STEEPLECHASE FINAL

Ethiopia's Etenesh Diro, has been granted a place in the women's 3000m steeplechase finals, despite not qualifying from the heats. Diro got into a tangle with other runners and lost a shoe, but continued running.

The International Association of Athletics Federations also cleared Ireland's Sara Louise Treacy and Jamaica's Aisha Praught to run in the final following protests by their teams.

1637 MARIEL ZAGUNIS OF U.S. EXPRESSES HER DISAPPOINTMENT AFTER LOSING 45-42 TO RUSSIA IN THE WOMEN'S TEAM SABRE EVENT

"I think that we fenced really well today and I'm proud of my team, we just got unlucky in the end and got a couple of bad calls," she said after the semi-final defeat.

1627 GERMANY'S REITZ WINS 25M RAPID FIRE PISTOL GOLD

Police officer Christian Reitz of Germany clinched gold in the men's 25 metre rapid fire pistol event. Jean Quiquampoix of France won the silver after a shoot-off with bronze medallist Li Yuehong of China.

1554 IT WAS A NERVOUS WAIT FOR MAHE DRYSDALE, WHO EDGED DAMIR MARTIN IN A PHOTO-FINISH TO WIN THE MEN'S SINGLE SCULLS

"We were sitting there. He (Martin) looked at me and said, 'what's the result?' I looked at him and I said: 'I don't know.' It was an agonising wait," Drysdale said. "I'm happy I was on the right side of it but it could have gone either way."

1543 BOLT CRUISES TO 100M HEAT WIN

Defending champion and world record holder Usain Bolt of Jamaica cruised to victory in his 100m heat in 10.07 seconds.

1535 AMERICAN SPRINTER JUSTIN GATLIN GIVES HIS THOUGHTS ON THE EXPECTED PACE IN THE FURTHER ROUNDS OF THE EVENT

"I felt good. I think I'm going to have to run a bit faster (than my season's best of 9.80 seconds) to win this medal," Gatlin said after winning his 100m heat.

1530 FISCHER NIELSEN AND PEDERSEN KNOCKED OUT

London 2012 Olympic Games bronze medallists Joachim Fischer Nielsen and Christinna Pedersen of Denmark were knocked out of the mixed doubles badminton tournament after losing 22-24 21-14 21-16 against Xu Chen and Ma Jin of China.

1526 CHRISTOPH HARTING WINS MEN'S DISCUS THROW GOLD

Christoph Harting, the brother of defending champion Robert, hurled the discus 68.37 metres with his last throw of the final to dramatically snatch the Olympic title from Piotr Malachowski.

Malachowski took silver while Daniel Jasinski of Germany won the bronze.

1458 U.S. SET WOMEN'S TEAM PURSUIT WORLD RECORD, BRITAIN BETTERS IT

Britain and the United States traded world records in the Olympic track cycling women's team pursuit to set up a mouth-watering showdown for gold later on Saturday.

Racing in their heat against Australia, the world champion Americans, led by Sarah Hammer, broke the record set by Britain in Thursday's qualifiers by a full second, clocking four minutes 12.282 seconds.

They had barely taken stock when in the following heat the British quartet, up against Canada, lowered the mark to 4:12.152.

1440 BRITAIN TAKE MEN'S EIGHT GOLD

Britain's men's eight edged defending champions Germany by 1.33 seconds to win gold in the men's eight rowing. Netherlands won bronze.

1434 WOMEN'S SINGLE SCULLS WINNER KIMBERLY BRENNAN ON WINNING HER FIRST OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL

"I've imagined this so many times. So much work has gone into this over the past 11 years and I've had so much support from my coach and teammates."

1430 U.S. WIN GOLD IN WOMEN'S EIGHT, EXTEND UNBEATEN RUN

The U.S. women's eight stormed to victory and clinched gold in the women's eight finals at the Olympic rowing regatta, extending their 10-year unbeaten run. Britain finished second, while Romania won bronze.

1423 FELIX EASES TO 400M HEATS WIN

Allyson Felix easily won her heat in the women's 400 metres.

"It's good to get out there on the track and get started. This race is completely different to the 200m. I just have to run hard and focus on doing the 400m now. I'll do my best," said the four-times Olympic gold medallist.

Felix, the defending champion in 200m failed to make the U.S. team for the event.

1405 VAN ZYL HITS HOLE-IN-ONE

South Africa's Jaco Van Zyl sank Olympic golf's second hole in one in the par-three eighth hole in the third round of the men's competition.

Britain's Justin Rose hit golf's first hole in one in the Olympics on Thursday, as the game returns to the Olympics for the first time since 1904.

1353 BRENNAN CLINCHES GOLD IN WOMEN'S SINGLE SCULLS

Kimberley Brennan of Australia dominated the field to win gold in the women's single sculls at the Olympic rowing regatta. Gevvie Stone of U.S. won silver and Jingli Duan of China came third. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond and Susanna Twidale)