HIGHLIGHTS-Olympics-Day 10 at the Rio Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Latest news from the 10th day of competition at the Rio Olympics (times GMT):

2355 RUSSIA'S EVGENY TISHCHENKO UPSET AFTER HIS HEAVYWEIGHT GOLD WAS GREETED WITH BOOS FROM THE CROWD

"I'm really upset about the reaction of the spectators. I gave everything I had in all my bouts to earn the gold medal," Tishchenko said.

2342 KAZAKHSTAN'S LEVIT ON WHY HE ASKED THE CROWD TO SETTLE DOWN AFTER THEIR NEGATIVE REACTION TO TISHCHENKO WIN

Kazakhstan's Vasily Levit lost out to Russia's Evgeny Tishchenko in his heavyweight clash for gold on a unanimous points decision. The-19-year-old made it clear he was not too pleased with the chorus of boos that rang out from the crowd after Tishchenko won.

"Every fighter that comes out to the ring deserves respect."

2337 UZBEKISTAN'S NURUDINOV TAKES GOLD IN MEN'S +105KG WEIGHTLIFTING

Ruslan Nurudinov has won the men's +105kg weightlifting gold for Uzbekistan. Nurudinov lifted an Olympic record 237kg in the clean and jerk, as well as 194kg in the snatch, to give him a combined total of 431kg.

2134 JAPAN EARN 'PAYBACK' WITH MEN'S WIN OVER GERMANY IN SEMIS, SAYS MIZUTANI

Japan's men's table tennis team avenged their women counterparts' painful semi-finals loss by beating Germany 3-1 on Monday to secure a spot in the final, and also guaranteed themselves the country's first medal in the men's team event in the process.

2118 CRASH DOES NOT STOP ITALY'S VIVIANI FROM GOLD

Italy's Elia Viviani recovered from a mid-race crash to win the gold medal in the track cycling men's omnium. Britain's Mark Cavendish was second with 2012 champion Lasse Norman Hansen of Denmark taking the bronze.

2044 BILES' SLIP-UP LED TO CHANGE IN STRATEGY, SAYS WEVERS

"The final was just nerve-wrecking," said Dutch gymnast Sanne Wevers, who upset the odds by beating American duo Laurie Hernandez (silver) and favourite Simone Biles (bronze) for gold in the women's balance beam final.

2027 AMERICAN BILES HAPPY WITH BRONZE BUT RUES PERFORMANCE

"I'm not disappointed in the medal that I received because anyone would love to have a bronze at an Olympic Games," United States' Simone Biles said after she lost out to Dutchwoman Sanne Wevers and compatriot Laurie Hernandez in her quest for a record fifth gold at a single Olympics.

1947 GERMAN COACH HENZE DIES FROM HEAD INJURIES SUSTAINED IN RIO CAR CRASH - GERMAN TEAM

The coach of Germany's canoe slalom team, Stefan Henze, died from head injuries sustained in a car crash last week in Rio de Janeiro, the German Olympics team said.

Henze was travelling with a team mate in a taxi to the athletes' village on Friday when the car crashed into a concrete barrier.

1930 EGYPTIAN JUDOKA SENT HOME OVER HANDSHAKE REFUSAL WITH ISRAELI

Egyptian judoka Islam El Shehaby has been sent home from the Rio Olympics after refusing to shake the hand of Israeli Or Sasson following the end of their bout, the International Olympic Committee said.

1925 DUTCH WOMAN WEVERS UPSETS AMERICAN BILES TO WIN BEAM GOLD

The Netherlands' Sanne Wevers caused a huge upset when she ruined United States' Simone Biles' chances of scooping a record five golds at a single Olympics by winning the balance beam title.

1921 MEN'S LASER AND WOMEN'S LASER RADIAL MEDAL RACE POSTPONED UNTIL TUESDAY

The final medal race in the men's Laser-class single person dinghy and the women's Laser Radial class medal race have been postponed until Tuesday, said World Sailing, the sports governing body.

1916 RETIREMENT LOOMING LARGE FOR VALEGRO - DUJARDIN

"It is on the cards to retire him. We have not said when or what is going to happen. I think that is a discussion for Carl Hester and I to have when we get home," Charlotte Dujardin said after she won gold in the equestrian dressage individual grand prix freestyle event with Valegro.

1820 NORTH KOREA'S RI WINS MEN'S VAULT TITLE

Ri Se-gwang became the first North Korean man to win the Olympic vault title as he soared to victory with an average score of 15.691. Ri beat Russia's Denis Abliazin by 0.175 of a point. Japan's Kenzo Shirai won bronze.

1732 GREEK PETROUNIAS WINS GOLD IN MEN'S RINGS

Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece took the gold medal in the men's rings final with a score of 16.000. Brazil's Arthur Nabarrete Zanetti lost out on the top prize by just 0.234 of a point while Russia's Denis Abliazin had to settle for bronze.

1726 BRITAIN'S DUJARDIN HEAPS PRAISE ON HER HORSE

"Valegro definitely could not do any more. He always goes in to give me his very best. It felt absolutely effortless," Charlotte Dujardin said after she won gold in the equestrian dressage individual grand prix freestyle event with Valegro.

Dujardin also won individual and team gold medals with Valegro at the 2012 London Games.

1713 GERMANY AND NEW ZEALAND REACH MEN'S HOCKEY SEMI-FINALS

Germany beat the United States 2-1 to make the women's hockey semi-finals. In another quarter-final encounter, New Zealand beat Australia 4-2.

1713 MUHAMMAD ALI DEVASTATED NOT TO BE ON PODIUM

"It's going to be heartbreaking to see them on the podium and I'm just here. I just feel like it's the end of the world. I was just too anxious," the Briton said after he lost to Venezuela's Yoel Finol in the flyweight last 16 boxing bout.

1631 BRITAIN'S DUJARDIN TAKES GOLD IN INDIVIDUAL DRESSAGE

Charlotte Dujardin won gold in the equestrian dressage individual grand prix freestyle event with Valegro, the horse she won individual and team gold medals at the 2012 London Games.

Germany's Isabell Werth and Kristina Broring-Sprehe took silver and bronze, respectively.

1559 WLODARCZYK CREDITS YEARS OF HARD WORK TO HAMMER THROW WORLD RECORD

"I believed I could get the gold medal but wasn't sure about the world record. Before the third throw I felt the power and knew it would be the best moment. After many years of hard work I'm on top," said Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk, who threw a world-record 82.29 metres to win gold.

1515 JEBET UPBEAT AFTER MISSING WORLD RECORD

"This is the second time I missed the world record. I admit it was too easy for me but nobody told me about the record. I wanted the gold medal," said Ruth Jebet of Bahrain after narrowly missing out on the world record in the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase.

1512 CHINA AND GERMANY REACH WOMEN'S TABLE TENNIS FINAL

China defeated Singapore 3-0 to reach the women's table tennis team final and next meet Germany who ousted Japan 3-2.

1451 WLODARCZYK TAKES WOMEN'S HAMMER THROW GOLD

Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland won gold in the women's hammer final with a world record of 82.29 metres. China's Zhang Wenxiu won silver and Sophie Hitchon took bronze, claiming Britain's first-ever Olympic medal in the event.

1432 JEBET CLINCHES WOMEN'S 3,000 STEEPLECHASE GOLD

Ruth Jebet won Bahrain's first-ever Olympic gold medal with victory in the 3,000 metres steeplechase. Kenya's Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi took the silver and Emma Coburn of the United States won bronze.

1427 JAMAICA'S CAMPBELL-BROWN EXITS WOMEN'S 200

Double Olympic gold medallist Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica made an early exit in her fifth Games after finishing third in the ninth heat of the 200 metres with a time of 22.97.

1425 FRANCE'S MULLER DISQUALIFIED FROM WOMEN'S 10KM SWIMMING

France's Aurelie Muller was disqualified in the open water women's 10km swimming after finishing second. Sharon van Rouwendaal of Netherlands took the gold medal while Italy's Rachele Bruni was awarded silver and Brazil's Poliana Okimoto grabbed the bronze.

1420 WLODARCZYK SETS WOMEN'S HAMMER WORLD RECORD

Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk broke her own world record with a throw of 82.29 metres in the hammer final, surpassing the previous mark of 81.08 metres she achieved at the start of the month.

1415 WOMEN'S BOXING CHAMP TAYLOR MAKES QUARTER-FINAL EXIT

Katie Taylor of Ireland, the Olympic women's lightweight champion, lost her quarter-final bout 2-1 to Finland's Mira Potkonen.

1406 VAN ROUWENDAAL TAKES WOMEN'S 10KM SWIMMING GOLD

Sharon van Rouwendaal of Netherlands took the gold medal in the open water women's 10km swimming event. France's Aurelie Muller claimed the silver while Rachele Bruni of Italy won bronze.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings, Ian Rodricks and Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)