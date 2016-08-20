HIGHLIGHTS-Olympics-Day 14 at the Rio Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 Latest news from the 14th day of competition at the Rio Olympics on Friday (all times GMT):

0142 BOLT SEALS TRIPLE-TRIPLE AS JAMAICA WIN SPRINT RELAY

Usain Bolt secured a sweep of the three men's sprint titles for a third successive Olympics when Jamaica successfully defended their 4x100 metres relay title in 37.27 seconds.

Bolt ran the anchor leg to add the Rio relay crown to the 100 metres and 200 metres titles he had already won for a third straight Games. Japan took a surprise silver while Canada won bronze.

0140 CISSE CLINCHES GOLD IN MEN'S WELTERWEIGHT

Cheikh Sallah Cisse of Cote D'Ivoire won gold in the men's welterweight 68-80kg taekwondo by beating Britain's Lutalo Muhammad 8-6 in the final. Milad Beigi Harchegani of Azerbaijan took the silver and Tunisia's Oussama Oueslati the bronze.

0136 STEFANIDI OF GREECE WINS WOMEN'S POLE VAULT

Greece's Ekaterini Stefanidi won the women's pole vault, clearing 4.85 metres to beat American Sandi Morris, who took silver. New Zealand's Eliza McCartney, 19, won bronze.

0126 TAJIKISTAN'S NAZAROV WINS MEN'S HAMMER GOLD

Dilshod Nazarov of Tajikistan won the men's hammer title to capture the first gold medal for his country since it gained its independence with the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. Ivan Tsikhan of Belarus took silver and Poland's Wojciech Nowicki the bronze.

0115 U.S. WIN WOMEN'S 4X100M RELAY, FIFTH GOLD FOR FELIX

The United States won the women's 4x100 metres relay as Allyson Felix became the first woman to collect five gold medals in athletics.

The U.S. team of Tianna Bartoletta, Felix, English Gardner and Tori Bowie clocked 41.01 seconds, the second-fastest time ever, to beat Jamaica on 41.36 and Britain on 41.77.

0114 HYE-RI TAKES WOMEN'S WELTERWEIGHT GOLD

Oh Hye-Ri of South Korea beat France's Haby Niare 13-12 to win the gold medal in the women's welterweight 57-67kg final. Ruth Gbagbi of Cote D'Ivoire and Turkey's Nur Tatar won bronze medals.

0102 KENYA'S CHERUIYOT WINS WOMEN'S 5,000M GOLD

Kenya's Vivian Cheruiyot won the women's 5,000 metres final, breaking the Games record to stun pre-race favourite Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia to take gold.

Kenyan Hellen Onsando Obiri took silver behind Cheruiyot, who has won four world titles over 5,000m and 10,000m, and Ayana had to settle for bronze.

0054 AZERBAIJAN'S HARCHEGANI WINS MEN'S WELTERWEIGHT BRONZE

Milad Beigi Harchegani of Azerbaijan beat Poland's Piotr Pazinski 12-0 to win the bronze medal match in the men's welterweight 68-80kg taekwondo competition. Oussama Oueslati of Tunisia took the other bronze medal.

0028 TUNISIA'S OUESLATI WINS MEN'S WELTERWEIGHT BRONZE

Oussama Oueslati of Tunisia took the men's welterweight 68-80kg taekwondo bronze after beating American Steven Lopez 14-5.

0012 GBAGBI CLINCHES WOMEN'S WELTERWEIGHT TAEKWONDO BRONZE

Ruth Gbagbi of Cote D'Ivoire beat Azerbaijan's Farida Azizova 7-1 to win the bronze medal in the women's welterweight 57-67kg taekwondo event.

0011 U.S. AND JAMAICA SET UP 4X400 WOMEN'S RELAY SHOWDOWN

Five-time defending champions the United States and Jamaica, who upset them at last year's world championships, set up what should be a mouth-watering women's Olympic 4x400 relay final after impressive semi-final performances.

0001 AUSTRALIA WERE 'PATHETIC' BUT CAN RECOVER FROM MEN'S BASKETBALL SEMI-FINALS DEFEAT - JOE INGLES

"It was pathetic. Nothing Australian about it ... One of the greatest things about being Australian is that we never give up," Ingles said after Australia's defeat by Serbia in the men's basketball semi-final.

Australia's Andrew Bogut says Serbia deserved the win.

"A tough one for us, they kicked our ass from start to finish, they deserve the win, we're going to try and regroup. With one more game left, we realise the tournament isn't over for us, it's disappointing to have that kind of a game, but that's tournament basketball."

0001 SERBIA REACH MEN'S BASKETBALL FINAL

Serbia reached the men's basketball final after beating Australia 87-61. Serbia will now take on basketball superpower United States on Sunday.

2341 I WAS CONFIDENT HELEN RICHARDSON-WALSH WOULD CONVERT HER PENALTY STROKE, SAYS WIFE AND TEAM MATE KATE

"I was so confident. I honestly felt that the more the crowd booed, the more Helen was going to score. I know how that inspires her, the passion of wanting to prove others wrong, and just to under pressure just deliver. I knew she was going to score."

2330 U.S. SWIMMER FEIGEN AT RIO AIRPORT, WAITING TO LEAVE BRAZIL - STAFF

U.S. Olympic swimmer Jimmy Feigen has passed security at Rio international airport and is waiting to board a flight home to the United States, a member of airport staff said.

Earlier on Friday, Feigen paid 35,000 reais ($11,000) to a sporting charity in Rio de Janeiro on the order of a Brazilian judge, after police said he and team mate Ryan Lochte lied about being robbed at gunpoint at the weekend.

2313 WINNING BRITAIN'S FIRST OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL IN WOMEN'S HOCKEY 'LIKE A DREAM', SAYS KEEPER MADDIE HINCH

"It hasn't sunk in it all. It feels like we're in a dream. This whole tournament feels like we are gonna wake up tomorrow and go do our recovery and play another game of hockey."

"It does not feel real at all. What a beautiful medal. This is what dreams are made of. What more can I say?"

2258 FRANCE THROUGH TO HANDBALL FINAL

France became the first team to reach the men's handball final when they ousted Germany, the world's top-ranked team, in a thrilling 29-28 win. France, ranked fifth, will meet either Poland or Denmark in Sunday's final.

2255 GETTING 585 POINTS CAN WIN ME GOLD, TOM DALEY

"My score today would have gotten a gold medal in London (2012) and in a lot of the international meets this year. It's hard to say because in an outdoor environment, you don't know what the weather conditions are going to be like," Daley, who won a 10-metre platform bronze at the London Games, said.

"You don't know if it's going to be windy, if it's going to be rainy, where the light is going to be, if it's going to distract anyone in particular, but I think it's going to take about 585 (points) for the gold medal."

2245 U.S. COACH ADAM KRIKORIAN ON HIS EMOTIONS NEARING THE END OF THE WOMEN'S WATER POLO FINAL AFTER THE DEATH OF HIS BROTHER BEFORE THE TOURNAMENT

"It was hitting me pretty hard. I was thinking about my brother and about how hard this journey has been. It would have been very selfish of me to let what happened to me personally effect this group," he said after the U.S. beat Italy to take the women's water polo gold.

2205 GERMANY TAKE WOMEN'S SOCCER GOLD

Germany won their first ever Olympic gold medal in women's football on Friday when they turned in a superior second half performance to beat Sweden 2-1.

2200 BRITAIN TAKE FIRST WOMEN'S HOCKEY GOLD

Britain beat defending champions the Netherlands to take home their first women's Olympic gold medal, winning 2-0 in a tense penalty shootout following a hardfought 3-3 draw. Germany beat New Zealand 2-1 to take the bronze medal.

2058 U.S. MEN'S BASKETBALL TEAM WILL BE TOUGH TO BEAT- KEVIN DURANT

"We need to continue to play with that effort on the defensive end. With passion like that it's going to be tough to beat us," the player said after the U.S. beat Spain in the semi-finals.

"Offensively, any given time we can get hot. You see guys making shots all the time. But for the most part we've got to be ready on the defensive end. I think today and the last two games we were really good."

2041 MISTAKES PROVED COSTLY IN SPAIN'S DEFEAT TO U.S. IN MEN'S BASKETBALL SEMIS - RICKY RUBIO

"They (U.S.) are a great team. We fought but it wasn't enough. They played good and we lost. We made a lot of mistakes, especially on rebounds. We gave them a lot of second opportunities and that killed us," Rubio said after Spain's defeat by the U.S. in the men's semi-finals.

2034 HARD TO GET SUPPORT FROM BRAZILIAN CROWD AFTER COUNTRY'S 7-1 DEFEAT BY GERMANY - TAHIR GUELEC

"The audience was not against me but against Germany in general," the German said after losing to Cheikh Sallah Cisse of Cote D'Ivoire in the men's -80kg taekwondo quarter-final.

"And I just pointed at the (German) flag on my arm so they knew we beat them in football 7-1 (in the semi-final of the World Cup in 2014). They showed me 7-1 with their fingers and I showed them the flag. I am proud to fight for Germany."

2027 HARD WORK AND HAPPINESS KEY TO RETAINING BMX CYCLING TITLE, SAYS COLOMBIA'S MARIANA PAJON

"The difference from London 2012 is that I have more experience. I already knew what to expect from the Olympics. The first medal was incredible, and the second medal was more emotional," she said after retaining her BMX cycling title. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks and Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond and Mark Lamport-Stokes)