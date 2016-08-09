HIGHLIGHTS-Olympics-Day three at the Rio Olympics

Aug 8 Latest news from the third day of competition at the Rio Olympics on Monday (all times GMT):

0201 KING WINS BREASTSTROKE GOLD FOR THE U.S.

Lilly King of the United States won the gold medal in the women's 100 metres breaststroke. Russia's Yulia Efimova was second and Katie Meili of the U.S. took the bronze.

0152 LEDECKY SAYS SHE IS SAVING HER BEST FOR FINALS

"It's only a semi, it's the third round that counts," American Katie Ledecky said after she finished second behind Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom in the semi-finals of the women's 200 metres freestyle.

"It was a tough race, I knew she (Sjostrom) was going to go fast, It was about getting my lane for tomorrow."

0139 UNITED STATES' MURPHY WINS MEN'S 100M BACKSTROKE GOLD

Ryan Murphy of the United States won the men's 100 metres backstroke gold. China's Xu Jiayu took the silver and David Plummer, making his Games debut at the age of 30, the bronze for the U.S.

0130 HUNGARY'S HOSSZU WINS WOMEN'S 100M BACKSTROKE GOLD

Hungary's Katinka Hosszu won her second gold of the Rio Games, in the women's 100 metres backstroke, after she beat out Kathleen Baker of the United States. Canada's Kylie Masse and China's Fu Yuanhui dead heated for the bronze.

0123 CHINA'S YANG WINS MEN'S 200M FREESTYLE SWIMMING GOLD

Sun Yang became the first Chinese swimmer to win the Olympic men's 200 metres freestyle gold medal when he touched the wall in one minute, 44.65 seconds to beat South Africa's Chad Le Clos by 0.55 seconds. Conor Dwyer of the United States won bronze.

0050 JAPAN'S JOURNEY TO RIO GOLD STRETCHES BACK TO 2015 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP VICTORY - UCHIMURA

Japan won the gold medal to end China's eight-year reign as Olympic men's gymnastics champions and Kohei Uchimura felt their performance in the 2015 World Championship in Glasgow left a lasting impact on the judges.

"If you win gold at the world championships (in the year before the Olympic Games), the judges will get a good impression of you. It is psychological," Uchimura said.

"But in order to get closer to gold, it was important to give a good impression to the judges in Glasgow. By giving them a good impression, I think maybe we were able to earn a little more points. It is important to create a flow."

2340 COLOMBIAN WEIGHTLIFTER FIGUEROA WINS GOLD

Colombia's Oscar Figueroa lifted a combined weight of 318kg to win gold in the men's 62kg weightlifting event. Indonesia's Eko Yuli Irawan secured silver, while Kazakhstan's Farkhad Kharki took bronze.

2310 CAPTAIN GOSS HOPES NEW ZEALAND'S SILVER LINING LEAVES LASTING LEGACY IN WOMEN'S RUGBY

"Pretty gutted. We came out here to win a gold medal and we are bringing back a silver. It's a medal. It's getting on to the podium," Goss said after New Zealand's 24-17 defeat by Australia in the women's rugby sevens final.

"We came out here to grow a women's legacy ... to get more women and more children playing rugby and I hope we did that around the world and hopefully next time we come to the Olympics there's a lot more women playing rugby."

2250 BRITISH BOXER JOSH KELLY HOPING TO DODGE PUNCHES TO SAVE MODELLING CAREER

"I just try to keep away from punches, I guess. See how we get on in these next couple of fights and I may end up being the face of something," Kelly said after he beat Egypt's Walid Mohamed in their preliminary-round men's welterweight (-69kg) bout.

2230 AUSTRALIA WIN INAUGURAL WOMEN'S SEVENS GOLD

Australia won the first women's rugby sevens Olympic gold medal by beating New Zealand 24-17 in the final. Canada earlier took the bronze with a 33-10 victory over Britain.

2223 U.S. BOXER NICO HERNANDEZ ON BEING JEERED BY THE CROWD DURING HIS BOUT

"It doesn't bother me. I just stay focused on the person in front of me. I'm used to getting boos now. I'm not sure what it is against us Americans. We just go on with it," Hernandez, who beat Russia's Vasilii Egorov in their preliminary-round men's light fly bout, said.

2206 CANADA WINS RUGBY'S FIRST MEDAL FOR 92 YEARS

Canada won the first rugby medal at the Olympics in 92 years after a 33-10 win over Britain in the inaugural women's sevens bronze medal match.

2142 JAPAN WINS GYMNASTICS GOLD TO END CHINESE SUPREMACY

Kohei Uchimura and his Japanese team mates won the gold medal with a total of 274.094 points to end China's eight-year reign as Olympic men's gymnastics champions. Russia won the silver medal while China, who had won three of the last four Olympic men's titles, ended up with bronze.

2139 BRAZILIAN FANS INSPIRED RAFAELA SILVA TO GOLD

"It really helped me with momentum and the pressure against my opponents. The stadium was shaking, everybody was screaming and cheering me up every minute," said Silva, who won gold in the women's -57kg judo.

2123 CHINA'S LIN YUE DEDICATES GOLD TO PARENTS, WHO SOLD THEIR HOME WHEN HE WAS A CHILD TO FUND HIS DIVING TRAINING

"The only thing in my mind is that I have to do all I can do for my family to thank them for supporting me," Lin, who won gold in the men's 10 metre synchronized diving with Chen Aisen, said.

2107 RUSSIA'S EGORIAN WINS WOMEN'S SABRE GOLD

Yana Egorian became the first Russian to win the women's individual sabre gold after she beat compatriot Sofya Velikaya 15-14. Ukraine's Olga Kharlan won bronze.

2054 DALEY ON GETTING ONE OVER GERMANY

Britain's Thomas Daley, who won bronze with Daniel Goodfellow in the diving men's 10m platform synchro, on finishing ahead of Germany after losing out to them at this year's European Aquatic Championships.

"In the Europeans we were two points ahead of the Germans and they did us. We got them back."

2009 CHINA'S AISEN AND YUE WIN GOLD IN MEN'S SYNCHRONISED DIVING

China's Chen Aisen and Lin Yue won gold in the men's 10 metre synchronized diving. Teams from the United States and Britain won the silver and bronze medals.

2006 SILVA WINS BRAZIL'S FIRST GOLD MEDAL

Brazil's Rafaela Silva beat top seed Sumiya Dorjsuren of Mongolia to win gold in the women's -57kg judo, the host country's first Olympic gold. Portugal's Telma Monteiro and Japan's Kaori Matsumoto won bronze.

1957 ITALY'S GIOVANNI PELLIELO ON WINNING A FOURTH OLYMPIC TRAP MEDAL

"It's special because it arrives at 46 years old. Each time that I go on a podium, it's very important and each time it is different than the previous one."

Despite being one of the oldest competitors at the Games, Pellielo, who won the silver medal in the men's trap event, was determined to prolong his Olympic career and is already eyeing a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

"If I am alive, I will go on. I will compete."

1932 THAILAND'S SRISURAT BREAKS OLYMPIC RECORD

Thailand's Sukanya Srisurat, who previously served a two-year ban from the International Weightlifting Federation for doping, has broken the Olympic record for the women's 58kg category, winning a gold medal after lifting 110kg in the snatch in group A.

She broke the previous record set by China's Li Xueying at London 2012 by 2kg.

1924 DEFENDING OLYMPIC CHAMPION ZHANG JIKE ON PERFORMING WELL IN HIGH-STAKES MATCHES

"Although the competitors are the same, the desire to win on this level is stronger," said world number four Zhang, who lost in the first round of the Korea Open in June.

1857 CROATIA'S GLASNOVIC WINS MEN'S TRAP GOLD

Josip Glasnovic of Croatia beat Italian Giovanni Pellielo in a four-shot shoot-off to claim gold in the men's trap event. Britain's Edward Ling claimed bronze after beating David Kostelecky of Czech Republic 13-9.

1830 BRITISH ROWERS EXTEND WINNING STREAK

Reigning Olympic and World champions Helen Glover and Heather Stanning, who have not lost in the international stage for five years, edged out Denmark's Hedvig Rasmussen and Anne Andersen in a thrilling race in the women's pair heat.

1830 NEW ZEALAND POWER THROUGH TO WOMEN'S RUGBY SEVENS FINAL

Three tries from Portia Woodman helped New Zealand beat Britain 25-7 in the semi-finals of the women's rugby sevens competition at the Deodoro Stadium.

1830 IBTIHAJ MUHAMMAD, THE FIRST U.S. OLYMPIAN TO COMPETE WEARING A MUSLIM HIJAB, WANTS TO CHANGE NORMS IN HER COMMUNITY

"A lot of people believe that Muslim women don't have voices or that we (don't) participate in sport. And it's not just to challenge the misconceptions outside the Muslim community, but also within the Muslim community.

"I want to break cultural norms and show girls that it's important to be active, it's important to be involved in sport."

1800 U.S. WOMEN EASE PAST SPAIN IN BASKETBALL

Defending champions United States dominated Spain to win 103-63 in their Group B women's basketball clash on Monday.

1800 AUSTRALIA THROUGH TO WOMEN'S RUGBY SEVENS FINAL

Australia scored three ties to beat Canada 17-5 in their women's rugby sevens semi-finals clash at the Deodoro Stadium on Monday.

1755 SWIMMER PHELPS SHEDS LIGHT ON THE BRUISES ON HIS SHOULDER DUE TO A RESTORATIVE THERAPY CALLED CUPPING

"I have done it (cupping) for a while but I haven't had bad ones like this for a while, they usually hurt the most. I have done it before meets, pretty much every meet (I) go to.

"I asked for a little cupping yesterday because I was sore and the trainer hit me pretty hard with one - left a couple of bruises."

1745 KERBER POWERS PAST BOUCHARD

Women's second seed Angelique Kerber of Germany capitalised on 36 unforced errors by Canada's Eugenie Bouchard to win 6-4 6-2 in their second round encounter.

1650 WORLD NO.1 KIM REFLECTS ON HIS SHOCK LOSS AGAINST EGA AGATHA IN THE MEN'S INDIVIDUAL ARCHERY EVENT

"I feel really great about getting the gold medal for the team event, but for the individual one I regret much about myself, because I prepared a lot and it's all gone now."

I'm in shock. I don't blame anything or anyone, I just regret not doing well today."

1645 WORLD NO. 1 KIM CRASHES OUT

World No. 1 Kim Woo-jin of South Korea lost 6-2 to Indonesia's Riau Ega Agatha in the men's individual archery event on Monday.

1640 MATSUMOTO THROUGH TO LAST FOUR

Defending Olympic champion Kaori Matsumoto of Japan beat Automne Pavia of France to go through to the semi-finals in the judo women's -57kg competition.

1640 SOUTH KOREA'S AN LOSES

An Chang-rim, the world No. 1 in the men's 73kg division, suffered a surprising round of 16 loss to Dirk van Tichelt of Belgium by a waza-ari.

1620 MEN'S 10M AIR RIFLE GOLD MEDALLIST CAMPRIANI ON HIS VICTORY

"Just today I was trying to keep as many happy thoughts as possible. Fear is always around the corner."

1615 VELIKAYA SAFELY THROUGH TO SEMI-FINALS

Russia's Sofiya Velikaya, the world's top-ranked woman in sabre, beat Cecilia Berder of France 15-10 to move into the semi-finals of the women's sabre individual competition.

Olga Kharlan, ranked second in the world, also progressed to the last four beating Loreta Gulotta of Italy 15-4.

1600 MATTEO AICARDI, WHO SCORED 4 GOALS FOR ITALY IN THEIR 11-8 WIN OVER FRANCE, SHARES HIS THOUGHTS ON THE WHITE MASK HE WORE TO PROTECT THE BROKEN NOSE HE SUFFERED AGAINST SPAIN

"The mask worked great today. I took a punch right square in the face against Spain, but it held up well and everything is OK."

1600 GERMANY BEAT INDIA IN HOCKEY POOL B ENCOUNTER

A goal in the dying moments from Christopher Ruhr gave Germany a 2-1 win over India in their Pool B men's hockey encounter on Monday. Niklas Wellen opened the scoring for Germany, while Rupinder Pal Singh equalised for India.

1530 KVITOVA DOWNS WOZNIACKI IN STRAIGHT SETS

Women's 11th seed Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic hit 43 winners on the way to a 6-2 6-4 second-round victory over Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in the Olympic Tennis Centre on Monday.

1530 EDMUND LOSES IN SECOND ROUND

Britain's Kyle Edmund lost 6-4 7-5 to Taro Daniel of Japan in the second round.

1526 ITALY'S CAMPRIANI WINS 10M AIR RIFLE GOLD

Niccolo Campriani of Italy claimed the gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle finals with a score of 206.1. Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish won the silver with 204.6, while Vladimir Maslennikov of Russia scored 184.2 to take the bronze.

1518 IRELAND'S BARNES CRASHES OUT OF RIO

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Patrick Barnes of Ireland lost by a split decision to Samuel Carmona Heredia in the light flyweight category.

1514 LAUREN CRANDALL OF THE U.S. REFLECTS ON THE 2-1 VICTORY AGAINST AUSTRALIA IN THE WOMEN'S HOCKEY POOL B GAME

"It's definitely a step in the right direction for us. It's something we've learned, you've got to learn how to put games away. I think we're taking some good steps."

1500 NAMIBIAN BOXER ARRESTED

Namibian boxer, Jonas Junius, has been arrested by the Brazilian police on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a room maid in the Olympics village, a police statement said on Monday.

1454 SERBIA'S FILIP FILIPOVIC ON THE TEAM'S LACKLUSTRE START IN THE WATER POLO COMPETITION

"We need a better start. Having two morning games has been quite difficult for us. We didn't prepare well but I feel like this morning (against Greece) we deserved a much better result. We were the better team, especially in the second half."

1435 ARGILAGOS PROGRESSES INTO THE QUARTER-FINALS

Cuban world champion Joahnys Argilagos won in a split decision against Galal Yafai of Britain to move into the quarter-finals of the men's boxing light-flyweight division.

1350 SERBIA HELD BY GREECE IN WATER POLO

Favourites Serbia were held to a 9-9 draw by Greece in the men's water polo Group A match on Monday. Serbia drew 13-13 with Hungary in their opening game.

1345 AMERICAN ARCHER BRADY ELLISON ON THE RECENT COMPARISONS MADE BETWEEN HIM AND ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO

"I've had it told to me before, even when I was younger. I personally don't see a huge resemblance, maybe besides the facial hair. He is a good looking dude so I guess it's a compliment."

1340 GERMAN KOHLSCHREIBER OUT OF RIO WITH INJURY

Men's 13th seed Philipp Kohlschreiber has withdrawn from the Rio Olympics after suffering from a foot fracture, the German tennis federation announced on Monday.

Kohlschreiber was due to play Slovakia's Andrej Martin in the second round, after overcoming Guido Pella of Argentina in three sets in the first round.

1320 WORLD NUMBER ONE CAO FAILS TO QUALIFY FOR 10M AIR RIFLE FINALS

World number one Cao Yifei of China finished with a score of 625.5 to place ninth and miss out on a final berth in the 10m air rifle final.

London 2012 gold medallist Alin George Moldoveanu also failed to qualify for the finals, finishing 19th.

1255 SWIMMER RAMI ANIS, COMPETING FOR THE REFUGEE TEAM, IS EAGER TO MEET MICHAEL PHELPS AFTER REVEALING THAT THE OLYMPIC CHAMPION DECLINED HIS REQUEST FOR A SELFIE IN THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

"I hope he (Phelps) has read all the stories. Maybe this time next week he will be asking for a selfie with me." (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar and Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Susanna Twidale, Bill Rigby and Mark Lamport-Stokes)