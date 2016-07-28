版本:
中国
2016年 7月 28日 星期四 22:00 BJT

ADVISORY-Reuters previews the Rio de Janeiro Olympics

July 28 Reuters is running a series of sports features, interviews, profiles and previews in the lead-up to the Aug. 5-21 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

On July 29 at 0200 GMT, we will have the fourth and final batch of previews of the sports featuring at the Games.

Full details of the stories being run each day can be found on the Reuters Sports Schedule

