Facebook, Twitter co-operated with Brazil probe of alleged militants

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 The judge overseeing the
probe that led to the arrest last week of suspected Islamist
militants in Brazil said Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc.
co-operated with investigators by providing information about
the suspects' use of both social networks.
In an interview late Sunday with Fantastico, a weekly news
program on the Globo television network, Judge Marcos Josegrei
da Silva said cooperation by both companies, after a judicial
order tied to the investigation, was instrumental to understand
the nature of discussions carried out by the suspects, a 12th of
whom was detained late Sunday.
"The companies began to provide data related to the content
of the conversations and data about where those conversations
were posted," the judge said, without providing more details.
Spokesmen for Facebook and Twitter declined
to comment on specifics of the case. Both spokesmen said that
their respective companies have zero tolerance for activities
related to terrorism and other crimes and that they cooperate
with law enforcement authorities when necessary.
Brazilian investigators said the suspects in the ongoing
probe, dubbed "Operation Hashtag," are sympathetic to the
Islamic State militant group and through messaging services and
the Internet had discussed attacking the Olympic Games in Rio de
Janeiro, which start Aug. 5.
In the Fantastico interview, the judge said "there is no
anonymity for those sorts of activities on the Internet."
Separately, Brazil's federal police said Sunday night they
had arrested the 12th suspect targeted by the investigation. The
suspect, detained in the west-central state of Mato Grosso, will
be questioned and transported, like the other suspects already
in custody, to a federal penitentiary.
The judge's comment about cooperation by the social media
companies comes amid growing debate in Brazil and around the
world about privacy issues and law enforcement.
Facebook's WhatsApp messaging service, for instance, has
been shut down temporarily on several occasions by Brazilian
judges -- most recently just last week -- in efforts to get the
company to hand over content for investigations.
Compared with content on Facebook, Twitter and other social
networks that is openly shared with other users, however, data
sent by WhatsApp and similar messaging services is encrypted.
The data is scrambled between users and therefore, according to
those companies, not something even they can access.
(Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Michael Perry)