Police seize passports from Irish Olympic officials - Irish Times

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 Brazilian police have seized passports, computers, mobile phones and tickets from three Olympic Council of Ireland members, the Irish Times reported on Sunday.
The three will be questioned on Tuesday as part of an investigation into a scheme to resell Games tickets at inflated prices.
The probe has already led to the detention of IOC member Pat Hickey, who is being held at Rio's notorious Bangu prison.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.