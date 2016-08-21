RPT-Olympics-OCI's new head among six whose passports seized by Brazil police- source

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 The interim president of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) is among six people who had their passports seized by Brazilian police in an operation on Sunday against the illegal resale of tickets to the Rio Games, a police source said.
Amongst the others who had their passports taken were OCI Executive Director Stephen Martin, Secretary-General Dermot Henihan and Treasurer Kevin Kilty, said the source. The operation followed the arrest of the OCI's President Patrick Hickey on Wednesday as part of the case.
OCI spokespeople were not immediately available for comment. Hickey has stepped aside from all Olympic roles until the investigation is concluded. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Ossian Shine)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.