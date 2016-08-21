Olympics-Brazil police seize passports of three OCI officials, seeking three more

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 Brazil police confirmed on Sunday they had seized the passports of three members of the Olympic Council of Ireland - Kevin Kilty, Dermot Henihan and Stephen Martin - as part of an investigation into illegal ticket sales at the Rio Olympics.
In a separate statement, a Brazilian judge said an order had also been issued to seize the passports of OCI interim President Willie O'Brien, personal assistant to the presidency Linda O'Reilly and OCI Vice President John Delaney.
A source had earlier told Reuters that O'Brien's passport had already been seized. The police statement did not confirm this. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga, Brad Haynes and Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.