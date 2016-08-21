Olympics-Police find unused Games tickets in OCI Rio raid

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 Brazilian police found an allocation of unused Rio 2016 tickets in a raid on the Olympic Council of Ireland's Rio offices on Sunday morning, the OCI said in a statement.

Earlier, police seized passports, computers, mobile phones and tickets from three OCI members.

The three will be questioned on Tuesday as part of an investigation into a scheme to resell Games tickets at inflated prices. The probe has already led to the detention of IOC member Pat Hickey, who is being held at Rio's notorious Bangu prison.