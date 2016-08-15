版本:
Olympics-Egyptian judoka sent home over handshake refusal with Israeli

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Egyptian judoka Islam El Shehaby has been sent home from the Rio Olympics after refusing to shake the hand of Israeli Or Sasson following the end of their bout, the International Olympic Committee said on Monday.

El Shehaby, who was sent home by his own team, had lost the fight on Friday and was reprimanded by the IOC for his action. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)

