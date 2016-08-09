Olympics-Judo-Kosovo gold medallist refused drug test before Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 The International Judo Federation said on Monday that Kosovo's judo gold medallist Majlinda Kelmendi had refused to take an unscheduled drug test in France ahead of the Rio Games but that the procedure looked "questionable" and any sanction given would not be applied outside France.
Just the previous day, Kelmendi made history at the Rio Games by becoming the first athlete from Kosovo to win an Olympic medal.
The IJF said in an emailed statement to Reuters: "A control was done in June in France. The procedure is contested by the athlete and her coach and looks questionable at the level of the IJF. If sanction would be given, it would only apply on French territory."
The Guardian newspaper quoted Agron Kuka, president of the Kosovo Judo Federation, as confirming that Kelmendi had refused the drugs test but was clean.
"The team was in the training camp in France and some person came and asked to do the doping control. But the person involved, she didn't have any authorisation from WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency) or anyone. And that's the end of the story," the Guardian reported.
The IJF confirmed to Reuters that Kelmendi had taken several drug tests this year, including on Sunday in Rio.
The Kosovo Judo Federation did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Brian Homewood and Bill Rigby)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.