Olympics-Judo-Khalmurzaev wins Russia's second judo gold at Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Khasan Khalmurzaev earned Russia's second judo gold medal of the Rio Games on Tuesday, beating Travis Stevens of the United States for the top prize in the men's -81kg category.
Ending his campaign with a bang, the Russian won his final two matches by ippon -- judo's equivalent of a knockout -- over Sergiu Toma of the United Arab Emirates in the semi-final and then Stevens.
Stevens had been vying to become the first man from the United States to win gold in judo.
Despite settling for silver, it was third time lucky for the American after he had come home without a medal from the Beijing and London Olympics.
Takanori Nagase won Japan's sixth judo bronze medal so far in Rio. Toma won the other bronze. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.