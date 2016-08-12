Olympics-Judo-France's Riner defends title in men's +100kg

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Teddy Riner beat Japan's Hisayoshi Harasawa to defend his Olympic title in the +100kg category on Friday, claiming France's second judo gold of the day and cementing his place as the world's best judoka.
Riner, who has not lost a match in six years, had to overcome a tough challenge from Israel's Or Sasson in the semi-final before defeating Harasawa on penalties in the gold medal match.
Sasson and Brazil's Rafael Silva won bronze.
Riner's victory comes on the heels of compatriot Emilie Andeol's gold in the women's +78kg division on Friday, which was France's first judo gold of their Rio campaign. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Toby Davis)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.