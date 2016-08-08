Olympics-Judo-Ono ends gold medal drought for Japan's men

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Japan's Shohei Ono won gold in the men's -73kg judo at the Rio Games on Monday, ending an anxious wait for a Japanese men's team that had not claimed Olympic gold since 2008 in Beijing.
Ono had been on a surge all day and emphatically capped his campaign with an ippon -- judo's equivalent of a knockout -- to defeat Rustam Orujov of Azerbaijan.
Belgium's Dirk Van Tichelt and Georgia's Lasha Shavdatuashvili took bronze.
Ono's victory ended Japan's sequence of five judo bronze medals in Rio.
Earlier, in the women's competition on Monday, compatriot Kaori Matsumoto, who had been seen as a favourite for gold, was stunned in the semi-finals and went on to take bronze.
Japan won just one gold medal in judo at the London Games, considered an embarrassment for the birthplace of the sport, and is eager to atone in Rio. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher, editing by Neil Robinson)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.