Olympics-Judo-Towering Teddy chases "pressure for perfection"

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 France's Teddy Riner - all 6 foot 8 inches and roughly 300 pounds of him - was basking in the Olympic glow on Sunday after adding yet another golden moment to his impressive resume.
Riner crushed Hisayoshi Harasawa of Japan in the men's +100kg category final on Friday, extending his six-year unbeaten streak in a career that includes eight world championship and two previous Olympic medals, including another gold at the 2012 Games.
His success makes him among the most visible athletes in the sport of judo. It is a position that inevitably leads to added expectations.
"It's not a bad pressure," Riner told Reuters. "It's a good pressure for perfection."
It is perhaps this pressure that puts Riner on alert for new contenders on the horizon.
"This competition is very hard," Riner said. "This season on the circuit I had a lot of new fighters (to contend with) - for me, it is exciting."
Even so, Riner, who was his country's flag bearer at the Games, laughed off questions about his long-term future.
"For the moment, I want just a holiday, sea, sun," he said. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.