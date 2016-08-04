Olympics-Judo-IOC clears 11 Russian judoka for Rio Olympics - IJF

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 The International Judo Federation (IJF) said on Thursday that 11 Russian athletes had been cleared to compete at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
"The International Judo Federation is very pleased that all Russian judoka qualified for the Olympic Games, tested many times before the Games and clean, will attend the judo event in Rio," it said in a statement.
The International Olympic Committee is due to announce on Thursday the final number of Russian athletes across all sports who are eligible for Rio, after imposing strict criteria for admission following the doping scandal in the country. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.