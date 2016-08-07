Olympics-Judo-Kelmendi assured of becoming first Kosovo medallist

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 Majlinda Kelmendi has advanced to the women's judo final at the Rio Games on Sunday, guaranteed of at least a silver medal and becoming the first athlete from Kosovo to win an Olympic medal.
In the -52kg weight category, Kelmendi edged out Japan's Misato Nakamura in the semi-final on a single penalty. She next faces Odette Giuffrida of Italy in the battle for gold.
Rio marks the first Olympics at which athletes are competing under the flag of Kosovo, which proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 and which was accepted as a member of the International Olympic Committee in 2014.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.