Olympics-Judo-Andeol ends French drought with gold in women's +78kg

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 France's Emilie Andeol overcame Cuba's Idalys Ortiz to win the women's +78kg category on Friday, claiming her country's first judo gold medal of the Games and sending French supporters into a frenzy.
Andeol knocked out top seed Yu Song of China in the semi-final, before finally beating London gold medallist Ortiz in over three minutes of "golden score" extra time with a match-ending ippon.
Ortiz's silver is her third Olympic medal. She won bronze in Beijing in 2008.
Yu and Japan's Kanae Yamabe won bronze.
France, one of just three countries fielding a full team of 14 judokas in Rio, had claimed two silver medals and one bronze heading into the final day of Olympic judo action.
Frenchman Teddy Riner has the chance to add another gold in the men's +100kg final later on Friday. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Toby Davis)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.