Japan's Tachimoto wins judo gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Japan's Haruka Tachimoto won the women's under 70-kg judo gold medal for the sport's birthplace on Wednesday, defeating Colombia's Yuri Alvear who took silver.
Tachimoto, a four-time grand slam winner, was the only member of Japan's 14-strong team who was unseeded going into the competition. Earlier in the day, she beat top seed Kim Polling of the Netherlands.
Tachimoto left the competition with tears of happiness streaming down her face. It was Japan's second gold medal in judo.
Germany's Vargas Koch and Britain's Sally Conway each took bronze. Alvear had previously won a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympics. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.