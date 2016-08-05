Kerry says confident Olympic Games will be "safe, sound, secure"

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday that he is confident the Olympics Games will be "safe, sound, secure" and that the United States and Brazil are working together to ensure they are.

Kerry, meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister in Rio before the opening of the Games later on Friday, told reporters he was sure host Brazil will deliver "not just a great venue but a great Olympics." (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)