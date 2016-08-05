Kerry says confident Olympic Games will be "safe, sound, secure"

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday that he is confident the Olympics Games will be "safe, sound, secure" and that the United States and Brazil are working together to ensure they are.
Kerry, meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister in Rio before the opening of the Games later on Friday, told reporters he was sure host Brazil will deliver "not just a great venue but a great Olympics." (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.