Olympics-Sailing-Men's Laser-class medal race postponed until Tuesday

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 The final medal race in the men's Laser-class single person dinghy was postponed until Tuesday after delays because of a lack of wind left insufficient time before sunset to complete the competition, World Sailing, the sports governing body said on Monday.

The women's Laser Radial class medal race is still set to start at 1925 GMT after a nearly three-and-a-half hour delay. Winds, though, picked up immediately after the men's race postponement to a strong 23 knots, promising a fast race for the women. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Alison Williams)