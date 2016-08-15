Olympics-Sailing-Men's Laser-class medal race postponed until Tuesday

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 The final medal race in the men's Laser-class single person dinghy was postponed until Tuesday after delays because of a lack of wind left insufficient time before sunset to complete the competition, World Sailing, the sports governing body said on Monday.
The women's Laser Radial class medal race is still set to start at 1925 GMT after a nearly three-and-a-half hour delay. Winds, though, picked up immediately after the men's race postponement to a strong 23 knots, promising a fast race for the women. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.