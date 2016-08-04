Olympics-Fewer heads of state than expected to attend Rio Games - sources

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 3 Only 28 heads of state and government have confirmed their attendance at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, far fewer than the 50 expected by organizers last week, Brazilian government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
With Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff suspended from office pending her trial in the Senate on charges of breaking budget rules, there have been no requests so far for bilateral meetings with interim President Michel Temer in Rio, the sources said.
Among fellow Latin American countries, only the presidents of Argentina and Paraguay have confirmed their presence at the games, which run from Aug. 5-21. China is sending its vice premier, despite its close trading relationship with Brazil, three sources said.
French President Francois Hollande, whose country is bidding to host the 2024 Olympics in Paris, will attend, as will the heads of state of Portugal and Germany.
The U.S. delegation will be led by Secretary of State John Kerry, who is due to have a bilateral meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Jose Serra.
Temer, the former vice-president, told reporters in a recent interview that he intended to keep a low international profile until the conclusion of Rousseff's trial at the end of August following the conclusion of the Olympics. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Bill Rigby)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.