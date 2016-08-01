Olympics-Lego presents Olympic model of Rio city ahead of games

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 1 Lego, the world's biggest toymaker, has developed a large model of Rio de Janeiro city to celebrate the host of the 2016 Olympic Games, set to open in a few days.
The model is the largest ever made for Latin America by the group and took 50 Lego builders some 2,500 hours altogether to create over one year, according to Lego master model builder Paul Chrzan.
"Three different countries were involved in creating all of the icons that are seen here," Chrzan said, gesturing to the structure.
"We did create 25 different icons of Rio - they are all visible here," he added.
The miniature city features the Olympic rings, stadiums and iconic sites in Rio, all made from just under one million colorful plastic bricks.
"The really crazy thing about this is there are 10 different scales going on. If we did it in one scale the stadium would be that big," Chrzan said, using his hand to indicate the stadium would be very small.
"So, it's everything that we could fit into the city, in a 5 meter by 6 meter (yard) space."
The structure is composed of roughly 953,000 pieces of Lego, according to Chrzan.
Lego, in partnership with the Danish government, created the model as a legacy gift to Rio de Janeiro.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.