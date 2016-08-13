Olympics-Weightlifting-World record and gold for Iran's Rostami

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Kianoush Rostami broke his own world record to win the men's 85kg weightlifting at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Friday and clinch his country's first medal of the Games.
Rostami, 25, a bronze medallist in the same category in London four years ago, made 217kg with his final clean and jerk for a total of 396kg, beating his world record by one kilogram.
Tian Tao of China took silver with 395kgs despite making only two of his six lifts, and Romania's Gabriel Sincraian, who lifted a total of 390kg, took bronze.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.