Olympics-Weightlifting-World record and gold for Iran's Rostami

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Kianoush Rostami broke his own world record to win the men's 85kg weightlifting at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Friday and clinch his country's first medal of the Games.

Rostami, 25, a bronze medallist in the same category in London four years ago, made 217kg with his final clean and jerk for a total of 396kg, beating his world record by one kilogram.

Tian Tao of China took silver with 395kgs despite making only two of his six lifts, and Romania's Gabriel Sincraian, who lifted a total of 390kg, took bronze.

