Olympics-Lochte apologises for behaviour in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 U.S. gold medalist swimmer Ryan Lochte on Friday apologised for his behaviour at the Olympics after being accused by Brazilian police of inventing a story about an armed robbery to cover for some bad behaviour at a gas station.

"I should have been much more responsible in how I handled myself, and for that am sorry to my team mates," he said on Instagram.

Lochte, together with fellow U.S. swimmers Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger and Jimmy Feigen, were found to have fabricated a story about being robbed by gunmen posing as policemen.

Lochte, Bentz and Conger have returned to the United States, while Feigen was still in Brazil on Friday morning. Feigen will pay $11,000 to a Brazilian charity, police said.

