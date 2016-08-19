Olympics-Lochte apologises for behaviour in Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 U.S. gold medalist swimmer Ryan Lochte on Friday apologised for his behaviour at the Olympics after being accused by Brazilian police of inventing a story about an armed robbery to cover for some bad behaviour at a gas station.
"I should have been much more responsible in how I handled myself, and for that am sorry to my team mates," he said on Instagram.
Lochte, together with fellow U.S. swimmers Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger and Jimmy Feigen, were found to have fabricated a story about being robbed by gunmen posing as policemen.
Lochte, Bentz and Conger have returned to the United States, while Feigen was still in Brazil on Friday morning. Feigen will pay $11,000 to a Brazilian charity, police said.
(Writing by Ossian Shine; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.