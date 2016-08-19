U.S. swimmer Feigen to pay $11,000 to Brazil charity over robbery dispute -ABC

Aug 19 U.S. Olympic swimmer Jimmy Feigen will pay $11,000 to a Brazilian charity to settle a dispute over what police called a fabricated story about him and his teammates being robbed at gunpoint during the Rio games, ABC News reported on Friday.

The announcement was made by Feigen's attorney, Breno Melaragno Costa, after meeting a judge and officials from the prosecuting ministry in Rio for hours, ABC News reported.

Feigen was among four U.S. swimmers shown to have lied about being stopped by gunmen posing as police in the early hours of Sunday. The U.S. Olympic Committee issued an apology over the incident. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Dominic Evans)