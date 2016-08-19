Olympics-Brazil police says U.S. swimmer Feigen agrees to pay $11,000 fine

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 U.S. Olympic gold medallist Jimmy Feigen agreed to pay 35,000 reais ($11,000) to a sporting charity after police said he and team mate Ryan Lochte were responsible for giving false testimony, civil police said in a statement on Friday.
Feigen and Lochte were among four U.S. swimmers shown to have lied about being stopped by gunmen posing as police in the early hours of Sunday, in an incident that has dominated news coverage of South America's first Olympics. ($1 = 3.2320 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Ossian Shine)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.