Olympics-Report of swimmer held up at gunpoint not true, says IOC

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Reports that U.S. Olympic gold medallist swimmer Ryan Lochte was held up at gunpoint during a party in the early hours of Sunday in Brazil are false, says the International Olympic Committee.
"I can tell you the story is absolutely not true," spokesman Mark Adams said at the Olympic Park, after receiving a message on his mobile phone.
"It (the message) is from USOC (United States Olympic Committee). It's a false story."
Fox Sports News had reported the incident, and quoted the swimmer's mother as saying the incident had been "terrifying".
USOC said it was finding out "truth and details". (Reporting by Ossian Shine; Editing by Brian Homewood)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.