U.S. swimmers Conger and Bentz land in Miami - Reuters witness

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MIAMI Aug 19 U.S. swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz landed in Miami from Brazil early on Friday, after being moved to business class and covering themselves to avoid media during an overnight flight, according to a Reuters witness.
Brazilian police accuse them of fabricating a story about being robbed at gunpoint during the Rio Games. Ryan Lochte, the most outspoken about the alleged robbery, is already in the United States and Jimmy Feigen was still in Brazil hoping to secure the release of his passport. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Writing by Caroline Stauffer in Rio; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.