Olympics-Rio mayor says has "pity & contempt" for U.S. swimmers

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 Rio's mayor, Eduardo Paes, accepted an apology given by the U.S. Olympic Committee over the incident involving four American swimmers who lied about being robbed at gunpoint, but he said he had "pity and contempt" for the athletes involved.
Paes said on Friday that the behaviour of the four swimmers did not represent the good spirit that the rest of the American delegation had shown. He also emphasized that U.S. tourists were always welcome in his city.
The four swimmers are Ryan Lochte, Jimmy Feigen, Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.