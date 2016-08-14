Olympics-Lochte robbed in taxi hold-up after leaving party, friend says

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 U.S. gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte was robbed in a taxi hold-up in Rio de Janeiro after leaving a party where he had been celebrating the end of the Olympic swimming programme, he told fellow competitor Thiago Pereira.
A spokesman for Brazilian Pereira told Reuters on Sunday Pereira had called Lochte after hearing reports the U.S. swimmer had been the victim of a gun-point robbery the night before.
"Thiago and his wife went yesterday night to a birthday party for a common friend with Lochte in the France House," the spokesman said.
"He parted ways with Lochte when he returned to his hotel with his wife.
"Today in the morning he received the news about Lochte's incident, so he called him and Lochte told him he was fine and said the taxi he was in got robbed."
It was not immediately clear if a firearm had been used in the robbery. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by: Ossian Shine)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.