Olympics-Brazil police accuse U.S. swimmers of vandalism, consider charges

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Brazilian police accused a group of U.S. Olympic swimmers on Thursday of vandalism during an incident at a Rio gas station last weekend, saying they were considering whether to recommend charges against any of them.

Police began investigating the incident after four swimmers, including gold medallists Ryan Lochte and Jimmy Feigen, said they been robbed by gunmen impersonating police officers in the early hours of Sunday, as they returned in a taxi to the Athletes Village from a party in the city.

The head of Rio de Janeiro's civil police, Fernando Veloso, said there was no robbery as described by the swimmers and that they had instead offered to pay some money for damage to the gas station. Veloso did not give details on the alleged damage. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn and Brad Brooks; Editing by Mark Bendeich)