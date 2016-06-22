Olympics-Golfer McIlroy withdraws from Rio Games

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
LONDON, June 22 Four-times Major winner Rory McIlroy will not compete in this summer's Rio Olympic Games, citing health fears over the Zika virus, he said on Wednesday.
"After speaking with those closest to me, I've come to realize that my health and my family's health comes before anything else. Even though the risk of infection from the Zika virus is considered low, it is a risk nonetheless and a risk I am unwilling to take," the Northern Irish world number four said.
Golf returns to the Olympics in August for the first time since 1904, but a number of big names including Fiji's Vijay Singh and Charl Schwartzel of South Africa have also said they will not compete in the event.
Controversy over the Aug.5-21 Games has grown as more about the disease becomes known. The mosquito-borne virus can cause crippling birth defects and, in adults, has been linked to the neurological disorder Guillain-Barre.
(Editing by: Ossian Shine)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.