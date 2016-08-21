版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 21日 星期日 11:32 BJT

Olympics-Medals table after Day 15 of competition

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end
of Day 15 of competition in Rio de Janeiro 
Rank Country                     G   S   B   Total 
1.   U.S.                        43  37  36  116   
2.   Britain                     27  22  17  66    
3.   China                       26  18  26  70    
4.   Russia                      17  17  19  53    
5.   Germany                     17  10  14  41    
6.   Japan                       12  8   21  41    
7.   France                      9   17  14  40    
8.   South Korea                 9   3   9   21    
9.   Australia                   8   11  10  29    
10.  Italy                       8   11  7   26    
11.  Netherlands                 8   6   4   18    
12.  Hungary                     8   3   4   15    
13.  Spain                       7   3   4   14    
14.  Brazil                      6   6   6   18    
15.  Jamaica                     6   3   2   11    
16.  Kenya                       5   6   1   12    
17.  Croatia                     5   3   2   10    
18.  Cuba                        5   2   4   11    
19.  New Zealand                 4   9   5   18    
20.  Canada                      4   3   15  22    
21.  Kazakhstan                  3   5   9   17    
22.  Colombia                    3   2   3   8     
23.  Iran                        3   1   4   8     
24.  Greece                      3   1   2   6     
25.  Argentina                   3   1   0   4     
26.  Sweden                      2   6   3   11    
27.  South Africa                2   6   2   10    
28.  Ukraine                     2   5   4   11    
29.  Poland                      2   3   6   11    
30.  North Korea                 2   3   2   7     
30=. Serbia                      2   3   2   7     
32.  Uzbekistan                  2   2   5   9     
33.  Belgium                     2   2   2   6     
33=. Thailand                    2   2   2   6     
33=. Switzerland                 2   2   2   6     
36.  Slovakia                    2   2   0   4     
37.  Georgia                     2   1   4   7     
38.  Denmark                     1   6   7   14    
39.  Azerbaijan                  1   4   10  15    
40.  Belarus                     1   4   4   9     
41.  Turkey                      1   3   4   8     
42.  Armenia                     1   3   0   4     
43.  Slovenia                    1   2   1   4     
44.  Indonesia                   1   2   0   3     
45.  Czech Republic              1   1   7   9     
46.  Ethiopia                    1   1   5   7     
47.  Romania                     1   1   2   4     
48.  Bahrain                     1   1   0   2     
48=. Vietnam                     1   1   0   2     
50.  Taiwan                      1   0   2   3     
51.  Bahamas                     1   0   1   2     
51=. Independent Olympic Athlete 1   0   1   2     
51=. Cote D'Ivoire               1   0   1   2     
54.  Tajikistan                  1   0   0   1     
54=. Jordan                      1   0   0   1     
54=. Fiji                        1   0   0   1     
54=. Singapore                   1   0   0   1     
54=. Puerto Rico                 1   0   0   1     
54=. Kosovo                      1   0   0   1     
60.  Malaysia                    0   4   1   5     
61.  Mexico                      0   3   2   5     
62.  Ireland                     0   2   0   2     
62=. Algeria                     0   2   0   2     
64.  Lithuania                   0   1   3   4     
65.  Venezuela                   0   1   2   3     
66.  Bulgaria                    0   1   1   2     
66=. India                       0   1   1   2     
66=. Mongolia                    0   1   1   2     
69.  Philippines                 0   1   0   1     
69=. Grenada                     0   1   0   1     
69=. Qatar                       0   1   0   1     
69=. Burundi                     0   1   0   1     
69=. Niger                       0   1   0   1     
74.  Norway                      0   0   4   4     
75.  Egypt                       0   0   3   3     
75=. Tunisia                     0   0   3   3     
77.  Israel                      0   0   2   2     
78.  United Arab Emirates        0   0   1   1     
78=. Estonia                     0   0   1   1     
78=. Morocco                     0   0   1   1     
78=. Austria                     0   0   1   1     
78=. Portugal                    0   0   1   1     
78=. Trinidad and Tobago         0   0   1   1     
78=. Nigeria                     0   0   1   1     
78=. Finland                     0   0   1   1     
78=. Dominican Republic          0   0   1   1     
78=. Moldova                     0   0   1   1     
     Total                       295 295 350 940   
 

 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

