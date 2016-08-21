Olympics-Medals table after Day 15 of competition

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end of Day 15 of competition in Rio de Janeiro Rank Country G S B Total 1. U.S. 43 37 36 116 2. Britain 27 22 17 66 3. China 26 18 26 70 4. Russia 17 17 19 53 5. Germany 17 10 14 41 6. Japan 12 8 21 41 7. France 9 17 14 40 8. South Korea 9 3 9 21 9. Australia 8 11 10 29 10. Italy 8 11 7 26 11. Netherlands 8 6 4 18 12. Hungary 8 3 4 15 13. Spain 7 3 4 14 14. Brazil 6 6 6 18 15. Jamaica 6 3 2 11 16. Kenya 5 6 1 12 17. Croatia 5 3 2 10 18. Cuba 5 2 4 11 19. New Zealand 4 9 5 18 20. Canada 4 3 15 22 21. Kazakhstan 3 5 9 17 22. Colombia 3 2 3 8 23. Iran 3 1 4 8 24. Greece 3 1 2 6 25. Argentina 3 1 0 4 26. Sweden 2 6 3 11 27. South Africa 2 6 2 10 28. Ukraine 2 5 4 11 29. Poland 2 3 6 11 30. North Korea 2 3 2 7 30=. Serbia 2 3 2 7 32. Uzbekistan 2 2 5 9 33. Belgium 2 2 2 6 33=. Thailand 2 2 2 6 33=. Switzerland 2 2 2 6 36. Slovakia 2 2 0 4 37. Georgia 2 1 4 7 38. Denmark 1 6 7 14 39. Azerbaijan 1 4 10 15 40. Belarus 1 4 4 9 41. Turkey 1 3 4 8 42. Armenia 1 3 0 4 43. Slovenia 1 2 1 4 44. Indonesia 1 2 0 3 45. Czech Republic 1 1 7 9 46. Ethiopia 1 1 5 7 47. Romania 1 1 2 4 48. Bahrain 1 1 0 2 48=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2 50. Taiwan 1 0 2 3 51. Bahamas 1 0 1 2 51=. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 1 2 51=. Cote D'Ivoire 1 0 1 2 54. Tajikistan 1 0 0 1 54=. Jordan 1 0 0 1 54=. Fiji 1 0 0 1 54=. Singapore 1 0 0 1 54=. Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 54=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1 60. Malaysia 0 4 1 5 61. Mexico 0 3 2 5 62. Ireland 0 2 0 2 62=. Algeria 0 2 0 2 64. Lithuania 0 1 3 4 65. Venezuela 0 1 2 3 66. Bulgaria 0 1 1 2 66=. India 0 1 1 2 66=. Mongolia 0 1 1 2 69. Philippines 0 1 0 1 69=. Grenada 0 1 0 1 69=. Qatar 0 1 0 1 69=. Burundi 0 1 0 1 69=. Niger 0 1 0 1 74. Norway 0 0 4 4 75. Egypt 0 0 3 3 75=. Tunisia 0 0 3 3 77. Israel 0 0 2 2 78. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1 78=. Estonia 0 0 1 1 78=. Morocco 0 0 1 1 78=. Austria 0 0 1 1 78=. Portugal 0 0 1 1 78=. Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 1 1 78=. Nigeria 0 0 1 1 78=. Finland 0 0 1 1 78=. Dominican Republic 0 0 1 1 78=. Moldova 0 0 1 1 Total 295 295 350 940 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.