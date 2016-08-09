版本:
中国
2016年 8月 9日 星期二 10:31 BJT

Olympics-Medals table after Day Three of competition

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end of
Day Three of competition in Rio de Janeiro.
     
Rank Country      G  S  B  Total 
1.   U.S.         5  7  7  19    
2.   China        5  3  5  13    
3.   Australia    4  0  3  7     
4.   Italy        3  4  2  9     
5.   Japan        3  0  7  10    
6.   Hungary      3  0  0  3     
7.   Russia       2  5  3  10    
8.   South Korea  2  2  1  5     
9.   Thailand     2  1  1  4     
10.  Britain      1  1  2  4     
11.  Sweden       1  1  0  2     
11=. Brazil       1  1  0  2     
13.  Taiwan       1  0  2  3     
14.  Belgium      1  0  1  2     
15.  Vietnam      1  0  0  1     
15=. Argentina    1  0  0  1     
15=. Netherlands  1  0  0  1     
15=. Kosovo       1  0  0  1     
15=. Croatia      1  0  0  1     
15=. Colombia     1  0  0  1     
21.  South Africa 0  2  0  2     
21=. New Zealand  0  2  0  2     
21=. Indonesia    0  2  0  2     
24.  Canada       0  1  3  4     
25.  Kazakhstan   0  1  2  3     
26.  Ukraine      0  1  1  2     
27.  North Korea  0  1  0  1     
27=. France       0  1  0  1     
27=. Philippines  0  1  0  1     
27=. Denmark      0  1  0  1     
27=. Azerbaijan   0  1  0  1     
27=. Mongolia     0  1  0  1     
33.  Uzbekistan   0  0  2  2     
34.  Poland       0  0  1  1     
34=. Greece       0  0  1  1     
34=. Spain        0  0  1  1     
34=. Portugal     0  0  1  1     
34=. Georgia      0  0  1  1     
     Total        40 40 47 127   
 

 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

