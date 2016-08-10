版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 11:05 BJT

Olympics-Medals table after Day Four of competition in Rio

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end of
Day Four of competition in Rio de Janeiro 
Rank Country              G  S  B  Total 
1.   U.S.                 9  8  9  26    
2.   China                8  3  6  17    
3.   Hungary              4  1  1  6     
4.   Australia            4  0  5  9     
5.   Russia               3  6  3  12    
6.   Italy                3  4  2  9     
7.   South Korea          3  2  1  6     
8.   Japan                3  1  10 14    
9.   France               2  3  1  6     
10.  Thailand             2  1  1  4     
11.  Britain              1  3  2  6     
12.  Sweden               1  2  0  3     
12=. Germany              1  2  0  3     
14.  Brazil               1  1  0  2     
15.  Taiwan               1  0  2  3     
16.  Greece               1  0  1  2     
16=. Netherlands          1  0  1  2     
16=. Belgium              1  0  1  2     
19.  Vietnam              1  0  0  1     
19=. Argentina            1  0  0  1     
19=. Kosovo               1  0  0  1     
19=. Croatia              1  0  0  1     
19=. Colombia             1  0  0  1     
19=. Slovenia             1  0  0  1     
25.  North Korea          0  2  0  2     
25=. South Africa         0  2  0  2     
25=. New Zealand          0  2  0  2     
25=. Indonesia            0  2  0  2     
29.  Canada               0  1  4  5     
30.  Kazakhstan           0  1  3  4     
31.  Ukraine              0  1  1  2     
32.  Denmark              0  1  0  1     
32=. Philippines          0  1  0  1     
32=. Turkey               0  1  0  1     
32=. Azerbaijan           0  1  0  1     
32=. Mongolia             0  1  0  1     
32=. Slovakia             0  1  0  1     
32=. Malaysia             0  1  0  1     
39.  Uzbekistan           0  0  2  2     
40.  Poland               0  0  1  1     
40=. Spain                0  0  1  1     
40=. Portugal             0  0  1  1     
40=. Israel               0  0  1  1     
40=. Switzerland          0  0  1  1     
40=. Georgia              0  0  1  1     
40=. Kyrgyzstan           0  0  1  1     
40=. United Arab Emirates 0  0  1  1     
     Total                55 55 64 174   
 

 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

