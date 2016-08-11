Olympics-Medals table after Day Five of competition in Rio

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end
of Day Five of competition in Rio de Janeiro
Rank Country G S B Total
1. U.S. 11 11 10 32
2. China 10 5 8 23
3. Japan 6 1 11 18
4. Australia 5 2 5 12
5. Hungary 5 1 1 7
6. Russia 4 7 4 15
7. South Korea 4 2 3 9
8. Italy 3 6 2 11
9. Britain 3 3 6 12
10. France 2 3 1 6
11. Kazakhstan 2 2 3 7
12. Thailand 2 1 1 4
13. Germany 1 2 1 4
14. Sweden 1 2 0 3
15. Netherlands 1 1 2 4
16. Belgium 1 1 1 3
17. Brazil 1 1 0 2
17=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2
17=. Colombia 1 1 0 2
17=. Slovenia 1 1 0 2
21. Taiwan 1 0 2 3
22. Spain 1 0 1 2
22=. Greece 1 0 1 2
22=. Switzerland 1 0 1 2
25. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 0 1
25=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1
25=. Croatia 1 0 0 1
25=. Argentina 1 0 0 1
29. North Korea 0 2 2 4
30. Ukraine 0 2 1 3
31. South Africa 0 2 0 2
31=. New Zealand 0 2 0 2
31=. Indonesia 0 2 0 2
34. Canada 0 1 5 6
35. Georgia 0 1 1 2
36. Azerbaijan 0 1 0 1
36=. Philippines 0 1 0 1
36=. Denmark 0 1 0 1
36=. Turkey 0 1 0 1
36=. Malaysia 0 1 0 1
36=. Mongolia 0 1 0 1
36=. Slovakia 0 1 0 1
43. Egypt 0 0 2 2
43=. Uzbekistan 0 0 2 2
45. Poland 0 0 1 1
45=. Portugal 0 0 1 1
45=. Tunisia 0 0 1 1
45=. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1
45=. Czech Republic 0 0 1 1
45=. Israel 0 0 1 1
45=. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1
Total 73 73 84 230
