版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 10:41 BJT

Olympics-Medals table after Day Six of competition in Rio

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end
of Day Six of competition in Rio de Janeiro. 
Rank Country                     G  S  B   Total 
1.   U.S.                        16 12 10  38    
2.   China                       11 8  11  30    
3.   Japan                       7  2  13  22    
4.   Australia                   5  4  6   15    
5.   South Korea                 5  2  4   11    
6.   Hungary                     5  1  1   7     
7.   Russia                      4  8  7   19    
8.   Britain                     4  6  6   16    
9.   Germany                     4  3  1   8     
10.  Italy                       3  6  3   12    
11.  France                      2  4  5   11    
12.  Kazakhstan                  2  2  3   7     
13.  Thailand                    2  1  1   4     
14.  Spain                       2  0  1   3     
14=. Switzerland                 2  0  1   3     
16.  Croatia                     2  0  0   2     
17.  New Zealand                 1  4  0   5     
18.  Netherlands                 1  2  2   5     
19.  Sweden                      1  2  1   4     
20.  Canada                      1  1  5   7     
21.  Brazil                      1  1  1   3     
21=. Belgium                     1  1  1   3     
21=. Slovenia                    1  1  1   3     
24.  Slovakia                    1  1  0   2     
24=. Colombia                    1  1  0   2     
24=. Vietnam                     1  1  0   2     
27.  Poland                      1  0  2   3     
27=. Taiwan                      1  0  2   3     
29.  Greece                      1  0  1   2     
29=. Czech Republic              1  0  1   2     
31.  Independent Olympic Athlete 1  0  0   1     
31=. Romania                     1  0  0   1     
31=. Fiji                        1  0  0   1     
31=. Kosovo                      1  0  0   1     
31=. Argentina                   1  0  0   1     
36.  South Africa                0  3  1   4     
37.  North Korea                 0  2  2   4     
38.  Ukraine                     0  2  1   3     
39.  Denmark                     0  2  0   2     
39=. Indonesia                   0  2  0   2     
39=. Azerbaijan                  0  2  0   2     
42.  Georgia                     0  1  1   2     
42=. Lithuania                   0  1  1   2     
44.  Malaysia                    0  1  0   1     
44=. Turkey                      0  1  0   1     
44=. Mongolia                    0  1  0   1     
44=. Philippines                 0  1  0   1     
48.  Uzbekistan                  0  0  2   2     
48=. Egypt                       0  0  2   2     
50.  Tunisia                     0  0  1   1     
50=. Estonia                     0  0  1   1     
50=. Kyrgyzstan                  0  0  1   1     
50=. Israel                      0  0  1   1     
50=. United Arab Emirates        0  0  1   1     
50=. Norway                      0  0  1   1     
50=. Portugal                    0  0  1   1     
     Total                       95 93 107 295   
 

 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐