Olympics-Medals table after Day Nine of competition in Rio

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end
of Day Nine of competition in Rio de Janeiro.
    Rank Country                     G   S   B   Total
    1.   U.S.                        26  21  22  69
    2.   Britain                     15  16  7   38
    3.   China                       15  13  17  45
    4.   Russia                      9   11  10  30
    5.   Germany                     8   5   4   17
    6.   France                      7   8   7   22
    7.   Italy                       7   8   6   21
    8.   Japan                       7   4   15  26
    9.   Australia                   6   7   9   22
    10.  South Korea                 6   3   5   14
    11.  Hungary                     5   3   4   12
    12.  Netherlands                 4   2   3   9
    13.  Spain                       3   0   2   5
    14.  New Zealand                 2   6   0   8
    15.  Canada                      2   2   9   13
    16.  Kazakhstan                  2   2   4   8
    17.  Colombia                    2   2   0   4
    18.  Switzerland                 2   1   2   5
    19.  Belgium                     2   1   1   4
     =.  Thailand                    2   1   1   4
    21.  Croatia                     2   1   0   3
    22.  Jamaica                     2   0   1   3
     =.  Iran                        2   0   1   3
    24.  South Africa                1   5   1   7
    25.  Sweden                      1   4   1   6
    26.  Denmark                     1   3   3   7
    27.  North Korea                 1   3   2   6
    28.  Brazil                      1   2   3   6
    29.  Belarus                     1   2   1   4
    30.  Kenya                       1   2   0   3
    31.  Romania                     1   1   2   4
     =.  Poland                      1   1   2   4
    33.  Cuba                        1   1   1   3
     =.  Slovenia                    1   1   1   3
    35.  Slovakia                    1   1   0   2
     =.  Vietnam                     1   1   0   2
     =.  Argentina                   1   1   0   2
    38.  Czech Republic              1   0   5   6
    39.  Ethiopia                    1   0   3   4
     =.  Uzbekistan                  1   0   3   4
    41.  Taiwan                      1   0   2   3
    42.  Greece                      1   0   1   2
     =.  Independent Olympic Athlete 1   0   1   2
    44.  Fiji                        1   0   0   1
     =.  Singapore                   1   0   0   1
     =.  Puerto Rico                 1   0   0   1
     =.  Kosovo                      1   0   0   1
    48.  Ukraine                     0   3   1   4
    49.  Indonesia                   0   2   0   2
     =.  Azerbaijan                  0   2   0   2
    51.  Lithuania                   0   1   2   3
    52.  Georgia                     0   1   1   2
    53.  Malaysia                    0   1   0   1
     =.  Turkey                      0   1   0   1
     =.  Ireland                     0   1   0   1
     =.  Bahrain                     0   1   0   1
     =.  Grenada                     0   1   0   1
     =.  Venezuela                   0   1   0   1
     =.  Mongolia                    0   1   0   1
     =.  Philippines                 0   1   0   1
    61.  Norway                      0   0   3   3
    62.  Egypt                       0   0   2   2
     =.  Israel                      0   0   2   2
    64.  United Arab Emirates        0   0   1   1
     =.  Tunisia                     0   0   1   1
     =.  Estonia                     0   0   1   1
     =.  Kyrgyzstan                  0   0   1   1
     =.  Portugal                    0   0   1   1     
        Total                       162 162 178 502   
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

