Olympics-Rio will be better for hosting Olympic Games - Bach

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
June 15 Rio de Janeiro will benefit from hosting the Olympic Games, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach said as Brazil struggles to cope with its worst recession in decades.
Questions were raised over the cost of hosting the event, which is estimated to have risen by 400 million Brazilian reais ($115 million) since August as critics argued the money could have been better spent during a time of financial crisis.
"If you look at the new port, if you look at the new hotels and shops which have been created and will be created by this enhancement of the tourism industry," said Bach, who was speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the 2016 Olympic medals.
"I think you can really say there will be a much better Rio de Janeiro after the Olympic Games."
Despite the construction contract for the Olympic Tennis Centre and Velodrome being cancelled earlier this year, Bach was confident everything would be in place by the time the Rio games begin on Aug. 5.
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday