NBC has sold $1.2 billion in Olympics advertising

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp , said on Thursday it has surpassed $1.2 billion in advertising sales a day ahead of the start of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
The official U.S. broadcaster of the Games is selling ads at a quicker pace than the London Olympics in 2012, according to NBC Sports Group's executive vice president of advertising sales Seth Winter who was speaking on a conference call.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in Rio De Janeiro; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer